Kid Klown in Crazy Chase (1994, SNES)

Kid Klown in Crazy Chase is an action game developed by Kemco, and published by Kemco (in North America in Japan) and Nintendo (in Europe). It was also released for Game Boy Advance.

In order to gain control of Kid Klown's home planet, evil space pirate Black Jack kidnaps princess Honey. Her father sends Kid Klown after Black Jack to rescue Princes Honey. Unfortunately, Kid crashes down on a planet, because he pushes the wrong button, and now Black Jack is after them and tries to blow him up with bombs.

In each stage, Black Jack has planted a bomb with a very long fuse. Kid must run through the level and reach the bomb before the burning end of the fuse. The game is played from an isometric view. Kid runs down a path towards the lower right corner. He can jump and speed up or slow down, but he cannot go back. Kid needs to avoid the many traps, obstacles and attacks by Black Jack on his way.

Apart from reaching the bomb in time, Kid also needs to collect four card suit orbs. The orbs are hidden inside balloons scattered around the stage. Kid needs to catch the balloons containing the orbs (they are also in the same place). Other balloons contain either items or traps. If Kid reaches the bomb but did not collect all the orbs, he has to repeat the stage with his remaining health.