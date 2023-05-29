BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Symptoms of EMF Overload and the Importance of Natural Grounding According to Gina Paeth
1714 views • 05/29/2023

In a world being rocked by poisonous EMF radiation, Gina Paeth is providing a shield of protection for concerned Americans with her company, Redemption Shield. In 2020, Gina was consistently low on energy, and that’s when she realized she was sensitive to EMF radiation. She kick-started Redemption Shield to protect the thousands of other people negatively affected by the radiation waves wreaking havoc on their immune systems. She discusses the symptoms of EMF overload, the importance of natural grounding, and the difference between non-ionizing versus ionizing radio waves. Even pets love being outdoors so they can be grounded from the bombardment of high frequency.



TAKEAWAYS


We can protect ourselves from EMF by managing our own environment in our homes


Today there are more than 400,000 cell towers in the United States


Opt for a pat down at the airport instead of going through the X-ray scanner if you’re sensitive to EMF radiation


Grounding is instrumental in combating radiation, so walk barefoot outside as much as possible



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Redemption Shield Video: https://bit.ly/3nXZSpO 

Cell Phones Causing Tumors: https://bit.ly/41RrdYR 

Download the Counter Culture Mom App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy 

AntennaSearch Website: https://www.antennasearch.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH REDEMPTION SHIELD

Website (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ  

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redemptionshield/ 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redemption-shield/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/redemptionemf 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redemptionshield

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/redemptionshield/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
cell phonesemf radiationbarefootantennasx-raytina griffincounter culture mom showredemption shieldnatural groundinggina paeth
