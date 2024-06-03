BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joana Amaral Diaz - Media Insider on Covid-19 Response
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
103 views • 11 months ago

Joana Amaral Diaz is running for European Parliament and was working for a major News outlets in Portugal as political analyst. In this short tnterview she gave Kla.TV her take on the system media's behaviour during the Covid 19 response. A voice that is completely absent in system media and needs to be heard and discussed publicly. Watch and share!

Keywords
mediacovideu-parliament
