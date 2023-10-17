VIDEO: Gaza “Civilians” Loot Israeli Kibbutz Be’eri During Hamas Massacre

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 16October2023 Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian):Footage from Hamas's onslaught on Kibbutz Be'eri on Oct 7 shows how dozens of Palestinians joined the terrorists and looted the community. More than 100 residents were murdered in the attack. Videos via South First Responders.
link to X (formerly Twitter) https://x.com/manniefabian/status/1713865851412140455?s=20