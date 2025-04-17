THERE IS ONLY ONE COUNTRY THAT ATTACKED THE UNITED STATES AND NEVER GOT HIT BACK ₪ CAN YOU GUESS WHO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE TRADITION OF MEN | 4-17-2025
https://coachdavelive.tv/w/4PBi1BPThJ5PDMGkjKofRY
TrueBlueRebel - There is only one country that attacked the United States & never got hit back….
Can you guess who it was..?
Source: https://x.com/pepedownunder/status/1912144012687131014
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/memetemplate/321580083/USS-Liberty