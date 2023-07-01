© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Life, Liberty & Pursuit Of Happiness
82 views • 07/01/2023
247 years have passed, and we have mostly forgotten what these words mean.
Reese Reports | 1 July 2023
freedomlibertycorruptiondeclaration of independencerevolutionlifenew world orderspiritual warfaretyrannydumbing downsovereigntyhappinesscivilizationfounding fathersamericanismgreg reeseenslavementunalienable rightsdumb downdumbed downconsent of the governedspiritual enlightenmentgreat resetspiritual self-government
