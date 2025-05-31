BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
9 year old Alina spent 65 days hiding in a basement in the Donetsk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 months ago

Nine-year-old Alina spent 65 days hiding in a basement in the Donetsk region

Little Alina Sukhanova told Sputnik how she and her family survived on pasta and buckwheat, running to the well for water — under fire.

After their village of Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) was finally liberated by Russian forces in December 2024, Alina's family was evacuated.

Adding:

Russian MoD calls out 'The Insider' for calling Ukrainian abduction of Kursk residents an 'evacuation'

'Boundless cynicism' to try and create an image of 'good Ukrainian occupiers'

'Numerous testimonies published of Ukraine shooting entire families trying to leave combat zone'

Article in question: 'Fake by Moskalkova and Zakharova: Kursk Region residents who returned as part of the exchange were forcibly taken to Ukraine'

Adding: 

Kursk governor reports 2287 civilians went missing under Ukrainian occupation

So far, 1290 have been located, 304 civilians are confirmed DEAD & 576 still remain unaccounted for, including CHILDREN

Russian investigators continue to uncover signs of WAR CRIMES in liberated areas

Adding: 

Poland expands military infrastructure near Russia's Kaliningrad

Former judge Tomasz Schmidt tells Sputnik:

🔸 Residents near the border are being evicted

🔸 Trenches are being dug and anti-tank cement barriers installed

🔸 Private land has been seized for military needs

🔸 Local media remains silent on relocations

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
