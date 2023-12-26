Create New Account
Jesus: The Lamb Of God That Takes Away The Sin Of The World
Sons of Liberty
In this episode, we'll take a look at the birth of the Son of God and point to why He was born and how the Old Testament foreshadowed what Christ would be for His people in the Passover, the paschal Lamb of God that takes away the sin of the world!

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires

biblegodjesussalvationchristmassinisaiahlamb of god

