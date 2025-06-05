Jonathan Otto on Urine Therapy, Chronic Illness & Self-Healing

Some call it waste. Some call it nature’s remedy.

In this jaw-dropping episode of Know Better | Do Better, host Autumn McLees—aka the Alternative Rebel—dives headfirst into one of the most controversial yet powerful healing tools you’ve likely never considered: urine therapy.

Before you roll your eyes, lean in. This ancient method is more than folklore—it’s rooted in science, biology, and autotherapy, the self-healing process where your body uses its own information to regenerate, restore, and reclaim balance. And yes, we’re talking about your own urine.

Joining Autumn is Jonathan Otto—award-winning investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker, natural health advocate, and the founder of RedLife™ and Well Of Life™. His 20+ health docuseries have reached millions worldwide, exposing the root causes of chronic disease and spotlighting the treatments top doctors use to reverse them. Jonathan is especially committed to uncovering the truth behind the C-19 bioweapon and offering solutions that are actively saving lives.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

• What urine therapy really is—and why it’s more healing than hype

• How urine is already used in mainstream skincare and pharmaceuticals

• Why autotherapy is rooted in science, not pseudoscience

• How this ancient practice is linked to detox, hydration, and healing

• The shocking overlap between survival medicine, red light therapy, and self-sourced healing

This conversation isn’t about shock value. It’s about empowerment, resilience, and reclaiming your body’s biointelligence.

