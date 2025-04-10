Calling Corrupt US Senators (Democrats, group 1) 🇺🇸

We should be in graduate school by now, but gotta start somewhere. So welcome to Escalation elementary school. Publicly naming & shaming the agents of g-cide.





I'll do these videos in bite-sized chunks so that you only have a handful to call at a time.





I added sound effects but it's real calls this time around. No more skits.





If you insist on being polite, just tell them they are complicit in war crimes (and will be held accountable!).





If you're concerned about being identified, you can use a calling app like TextNow which gives you a free anonymous number.





They need to know WE ARE WATCHING.





#LetGazaLive