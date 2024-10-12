Prophetically Where is Trump Taking Us 12/10/2024

Today Pastor Stan talks from the heart of where he thinks President Trump will take us Prophetically in the next 4 years.

00:00 – Alexa Pure

02:46 – Where is Trump Taking Us

10:44 – Internal Revolution

13:56 – Seven Year Tribulation

18:05 – First Seals Open

18:53 – Tribulation Has Started

23:26 – Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



