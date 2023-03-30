BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Evacuations Ordered In Minnesota Town After Train Carrying Ethanol Derails, Bursts Into Flames
158 views • 03/30/2023
 Mar 30, 2023 #Breaking #News #derailment
- A freight train derailed in a fiery crash near a small town in Minnesota early Thursday, forcing residents to evacuate as a precaution, officials said. The incident was reported at around 1 a.m. CT. Multiple tankers of a train operated by BNSF Railway derailed and caught fire on the western edge of Raymond, a town in Minnesota's southwestern Kandiyohi County that has a population of less than 800. The tankers were carrying "a form of ethanol" and "a corn syrup liquid," according to a press release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. #Breaking #News #derailment #minnesota Learn More: https://www.yahoo.com/gma/evacuations... Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated. https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7 Socials~ DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7 Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7 DAHBOO777    / dahboo777   https://twitter.com/dahboo7 https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ... UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/

evacuationsorderedderailmentdahboo77minnesota towntrain carryingethanol derailsbursts into flames
