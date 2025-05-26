Helping Children Process Trauma Through Using Easy Talking Points - Darby Strickland





Diagnosing trauma in adults is hard enough, but it can be even harder to spot it in small children who may not have the words to express how they are feeling. Darby Strickland is a counselor and the author of a children’s book that helps kids categorize and recognize their many feelings. The book, Something Scary Happened, is an excellent way to kick-start important conversations and comfort kids who are dealing with the fallout of a difficult or harrowing event. Darby also talks about how much children read and mimic their parents, and why we need to model good behavior, whether it’s our faith in God or our willingness to talk openly and honestly about life’s battles. “It’s hard but it’s life-giving,” Darby says.









TAKEAWAYS





Behavioral regression in children and teens can be a sign of trauma





Not all misbehavior is bad behavior, it often tells us that something is going on with our children





Younger children exhibit more reactive behavior, and older children tend to withdraw or lash out socially





Let your children have those special and important moments where they can be honest with you and unburden themselves









