Helping Children Process Trauma Through Using Easy Talking Points - Darby Strickland
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
67 views • 3 months ago


Diagnosing trauma in adults is hard enough, but it can be even harder to spot it in small children who may not have the words to express how they are feeling. Darby Strickland is a counselor and the author of a children’s book that helps kids categorize and recognize their many feelings. The book, Something Scary Happened, is an excellent way to kick-start important conversations and comfort kids who are dealing with the fallout of a difficult or harrowing event. Darby also talks about how much children read and mimic their parents, and why we need to model good behavior, whether it’s our faith in God or our willingness to talk openly and honestly about life’s battles. “It’s hard but it’s life-giving,” Darby says.



TAKEAWAYS


Behavioral regression in children and teens can be a sign of trauma


Not all misbehavior is bad behavior, it often tells us that something is going on with our children


Younger children exhibit more reactive behavior, and older children tend to withdraw or lash out socially


Let your children have those special and important moments where they can be honest with you and unburden themselves



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Covenant Eyes (get 30 days free use code TINA): https://counterculturemom.com/victory/

Something Scary Happened book: https://amzn.to/45nzYPq

Christian Counseling & Education Foundation: https://www.ccef.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DARBY STRICKLAND

Website: https://www.darbystrickland.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/43bVfu3

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3Zxqnlk


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

childrenbiblechristjesuskidshealingmental healthauthorfeelingsbookstraumacounselingemotional healthtina griffincounter culture momsomething scary happened
