Biggest NEWS Of OUR GENERATION! (( Jerusalem Is SURROUNDED )) the desolation thereof is nigh. NOW!!

Luk 21:20 AndG1161 whenG3752 ye shall seeG1492 JerusalemG2419 compassedG2944 withG5259 armies,G4760 thenG5119 knowG1097 thatG3754 theG3588 desolationG2050 thereofG846 is nigh.G1448

Luk 21:21 ThenG5119 let themG3588 which are inG1722 JudaeaG2449 fleeG5343 toG1519 theG3588 mountains;G3735 andG2532 let themG3588 which are inG1722 the midstG3319 of itG848 depart out;G1633 andG2532 let notG3361 themG3588 that are inG1722 theG3588 countriesG5561 enterG1525 thereinto.G1519 G846 .....................................................................

Luk 21:26 Men'sG444 hearts failing themG674 forG575 fear,G5401 andG2532 for looking afterG4329 those things which are coming onG1904 theG3588 earth:G3625 forG1063 theG3588 powersG1411 of heavenG3772 shall be shaken.G4531

Luk 21:27 AndG2532 thenG5119 shall they seeG3700 theG3588 SonG5207 of manG444 comingG2064 inG1722 a cloudG3507 withG3326 powerG1411 andG2532 greatG4183 glory.G1391

Luk 21:28 AndG1161 when these thingsG5130 beginG756 to come to pass,G1096 then look up,G352 andG2532 lift upG1869 yourG5216 heads;G2776 forG1360 yourG5216 redemptionG629 draweth nigh.G1448





J Kleck

