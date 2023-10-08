BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pentagon investigation: US arms intended for Ukraine could end up with terrorists | Bannons War Room
42 views • 10/08/2023

Ben Harnwell: the Pentagon recently found that arms intended for Ukraine could end up with terrorists | Bannons War Room

It is absolutely imperative that impartial analysis is conducted on the weapons Hamas used in today’s attack on Israel. If any of these munitions were originally supplied to Ukraine — and were then “somehow” sold on the black market —governments will need to fall.

Here is “Stars and Stripes” on 17th September:
“Weapons and ammunition that U.S. soldiers are moving across Europe to Ukraine risk being lost or stolen a Pentagon investigation has found…it warned that security controls, which exist to prevent arms, ammunition and explosives from getting into the hands of criminals and terrorist groups are not adhered to.” [formatted and edited for brevity and clarity]

Source:

https://www.stripes.com/theaters/europe/2023-09-14/american-weapons-ukraine-theft-11374430.html

***

Hi there folks, thanks for watching!

I’m Benjamin Harnwell, International Editor of “Steve Bannon’s WarRoom” — the Number 1 ranked US political podcast.

Follow me on the world’s greatest social media app at https://gettr.com/user/harnwell

Keywords
war roomukrainesteve bannonus weaponsben harnwellpentagon investigation
