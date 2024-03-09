© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
March 9, 2024
US and Jordan take part in joint humanitarian aid airdrops into Gaza, sending 38,000 meals for Palestinians suffering due to the severe food crisis
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4hzsxe-us-and-jordan-airdrop-38k-meals-into-gaza.html