(PART 2 OF 2) Russ Tanner Extra Interview – Unplanned Private Post-Show Talk, Mics Still Hot!

Beginning in 2013, Russ Tanner was a Co-Host on GeoengineeringWatch Radio with world-famous geoengineering researcher Dane Wigington of http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org. During that time, I was privileged to co-host some of those shows with them, and we talked about how humanity and our whole biosphere is being sprayed with toxic metal compounds, other poisonous chemicals and biological agents in a war against life that is still going on today. Along with media propaganda, corrupt politicians and fake science all encouraging us to be terrified of global warming and climate change so we will gladly give up the last of our freedoms to be saved from climate catastrophe, geoengineering is destabilizing Earth's weather patterns to make the climate change crisis seem real. Case in point was when Dane, Russ and I watched on radar as the spraying was used to push Pacific rain storms into the American Midwest, initiating a prolonged and extremely destructive California drought.

Russ Tanner is not just a long-time geoengineering researcher in his own right (http://www.globalskywatch.com), he also founded Herb Allure (http://www.herballure.com), and has an extensive background in the therapeutic use of medicinal plants. Especially in recent years, natural health alternatives have been under attack by the medical 'drug dealers' and their partner government agencies, and Herb Allure also has suffered from their attacks, being prevented from providing documentation of what medicinal herbs can do. Now years after our experience on GeoengineeringWatch Radio, Russ is still working hard to create a brighter future for humanity. Enjoy the reunion with us when Russ returns to the show this Sunday.

