Strategist Adam Weiss on the Budget Battle in Congress & Polls Blaming Bidenomics.

Real America's Voice (RAV) | Dave Brody reports:
PR & Media Strategist Adam Weiss says Republicans have become much more articulate about framing their positions on battles like the budget. Weiss says a new poll shows people are increasingly blaming Biden and Democrats for a potential government shutdown.
