Perception Changes Everything

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Oct 26, 2023
Rabbi Schneider responds to Israel's war with Hamas, Hezbollah and anti-Semitism. Then, Executive Producer, Dustin Roberts shares on the supernatural encounter with the angel "Wonderful".
Responding to God
