RT News - March 04 2025 6AM GMT

March 4, 2025
rt.com
Zelensky's refusal to seek peace puts him under mounting pressure to concede or step aside, as the US now reportedly suspends military aid to Ukraine. The end appears to be nigh for the collective West. The Republicans distance the US from long-time European allies over Ukraine and plenty more issues, as we explain this hour. The Democratic Republic of the Congo offers the US a lucrative partnership to access the embattled nation's natural riches. The DRC wants Washington's support against militants accused of looting the central African country on behalf of neighbouring Rwanda.
