A.I.? Don't Be a CYBORG. Machine vs Living Organism? What is the difference.
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
273 followers
107 views • 6 months ago

Don't worship the AI Cyborg Theocracy.  You are a QUANTUM BEING. The Human Persona & Soul. Why it matters. Joseph P. Farrell.    www.EnergyMe333.com

"Humanity is both the battleground and the prize. Humanity is a microcosm of the universe. The universe is not a machine, it is an intelligent living organism." ~ Joseph P. Farrell

Quantum mechanics applies to the living human body. The light energy in our bodies moves instantaneously. Movement flows through our neurological system instantaneously, otherwise everyone would move in slow motion as we count the release/reception of chemicals from nerve to nerve. Modern pharmaceuticals shut down this system. Modern Pharma poisons the human light system.

You already live in a hyper-dimensional universe. "Every electrical circuit from your refrigerator or lamp to your [radio or mobile phone], everything in the electrical universe is a hyper dimensional object.... Your toaster is by some degree and at some level is a hyper dimensional device or portals. [Based on Gabriel Krohn]. " ~ Joseph P. Farrell

Computers are wonderful for making our daily lives more convenient. I love computer tech, but not inside of my body. Computers are a wonderful tool for me to direct using my human consciousness.  I don't want the computer to rule me or make my ethical decisions.

I AM A LIVING QUANTUM HUMAN IN A LIVING QUANTUM UNIVERSE.

FULL PRESENTATION. Joseph Farrell | The Demon in the Ekur, Plasma, Theology & Current Events

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeGrtgWObt0




Keywords
aiartificial intelligencemachinesoulcyborgpersonajoseph p farrellliving organismhyper dimensionalintelligent learning
