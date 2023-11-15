David McBride Trial - Day Three

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian barrister and military whistleblower goes on trial in the Canberra Supreme Court from November 13 to December 1 for disclosing classified information to Australia's national broadcaster, the ABC, about war crimes committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.
His revelations resulted in a 7-part series entitled 'The Afghan Files':
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-07-11/killings-of-unarmed-afghans-by-australian-special-forces/8466642
Cathy Vogan will be reporting daily from Canberra on the McBride proceedings at 9pm AEDT (5am EST, 10am GMT)