Your Questions Answered with Kevin J. Johnston PART-16

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All of you have been asking me a great deal of questions and as I've mentioned in the show numerous times, I simply do not have time to answer everybody's emails even though I wish that I could.
It is therefore a wiser move for me to Simply go live on TikTok and answer all of your questions there.
I thoroughly enjoy interacting with everybody on TikTok because for the first hour of any presentation I make, the serious question-askers are there, and after the top of the hour expires, all of the trolls show up and they make it just that much more entertaining.
I don't think anybody has more blocked accounts on their TikTok account than I do!
www.KevinJJohnston.me
questions, podcast, talkradio, radioshow, Q&A, answers, show, TVshow, news
#questions #podcast #talkradio #radioshow #Q&A #answers #show #TVshow #news