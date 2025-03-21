BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Transhumanism: A Grimoire of Alchemical Agendas by Dr. Joseph Farrell and Dr. Scott de Hart
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
135 views • 6 months ago

"Transhumanism: A Grimoire of Alchemical Agendas" by Dr. Joseph Farrell and Dr. Scott de Hart examines the profound connections between ancient alchemical traditions, modern science, and the transhumanist movement, challenging conventional understandings of science, religion, and humanity. The authors trace the roots of modern scientific endeavors, such as genetics and transhumanism, back to ancient alchemical practices, arguing that both share the goal of transcending human limitations and achieving transformation. They explore themes like the "alchemo-vegetable man," the symbolic significance of androgyny in religious and mythological traditions, and the transhumanist vision of merging human and machine intelligence, likening it to the alchemical quest for the Philosopher's Stone. The book also critiques how major religions have co-opted alchemical metaphors for social engineering, leading to societal fragmentation. Ultimately, Farrell and de Hart present the alchemical agenda as both a promise of cosmic transformation and a potential threat, urging readers to consider the ethical implications of humanity's pursuit of transcendence and to actively shape a future aligned with our highest ideals.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
