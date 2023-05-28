© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Making High Quality Ionic Silver Beck Cc Silver Generator.
in this Video You Will See The Constant Current Method Of Producing High Quality Crystal Clear Ionic Silver , Utilizing The Dr Bob Beck Cc Silver Circuit.
Never Use The (3) 9v Battery Method It Will only Produce Low Quality Silver Chloride.
Dr Robert C Beck YouTube Channel:
https://youtube.com/@BobBeckHealthProtocol