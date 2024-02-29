Howard Vlieger: Exposing the Dangers of Glyphosate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Howard Vlieger calls himself a “student of the soil,” and he is a third-generation farmer in northwest Iowa. A crop and livestock nutrition adviser, Vlieger works with top scientists and researchers around the world on GMO and chemical issues. His specialty is regenerative farming, and he is an expert on glyphosate. As precinct chair for his district in the Iowa Republican Party, he is trying to expose the dangers of Big Tech and Big Brother.
