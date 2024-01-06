BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #20

In Revelation, chapter 14 John foreshadows God's judgement upon the earth, and His resulting wrath and vengeance. Keep in mind we are still between the sixth and seventh Trumpet Judgements, and anyone learning about God's plans through Revelation right now can see that God is still providing His amazing grace to the world. Once the Tribulation and Great Tribulation arrive, all those who chose against God will be judged by God, and they will experience His wrath. Oh, that prior to the Tribulation, the wise will heed His Word, and come to Him, for this is the deep desire of the LORD God Almighty.

