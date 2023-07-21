Chuck Grassley just released the 1023 its taken a year to obtain from the FBI.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chuck Grassley
🚨 I’ve released the 1023 I’ve been working on getting from the FBI for a yr. Now u can read it for yourself thx to patriotic whistleblowers
Thx to whistleblowers now the world can see what ive seen & what the FBI tried to conceal Serious allegations from trusted FBI source What did the FBI do to investigate????
NOW American ppl can see what I saw/For yr Ive worked 2expose FBI doc alleging criminal bribe btwn then VP Biden &foreign natl 2day thx to brave whistleblowers U can see 4yourself what FBI tried to hide. What did FBI do to investigate serious claims from FBIs own trusted source??
My investigation isnt over Political bias in the FBI must STOP
@ChuckGrassley
