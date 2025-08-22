© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian forces have struck the Druzhba pipeline again, this time targeting the Unecha oil pumping station, a critical node in the energy network supplying Hungary and Central Europe.
Just days ago, the same station was hit by Ukrainian drones and missiles, sparking a massive fire and cutting Druzhba pipeline capacity by 50%, halting oil deliveries to Hungary for four full days.
Ukraine is staging a campaign to disrupt Russian oil flows to Europe, probably at the behest of EU leaders.