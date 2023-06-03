There Is Still Hope In This Upside Down World

Yehovah God has given us choices to do good or bad with both rewards and consequences for our decisions. Today the corporate media and those who are controlled as well as government are upside down in what they promote. We must speak out about the evil agenda of globalists who want to mutilate and change the bodies of our children. Transgender reforming the bodies of our children is an abomination to God. It is pure evil and I must speak out against it. My song is a song of standing up for truth. I am the copyright owner of the music and lyrics under my real name, Nadine Lugton Aka Box Van Dee on YouTube.