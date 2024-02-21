© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Biden Fit to be President? | Victor Davis Hanson
NOTE Kamala IS NOT BLACK, She is Indian posing as black. (research it) and she is ineligible due to not meeting citizenship requirements.
In this clip, Victor Davis Hanson explains why the Democrats choose to keep Joe Biden as president despite his arguable inability to serve.
Victor Davis Hanson is an American classicist, military historian, columnist, and farmer. He has been a commentator on contemporary politics for the National Review and The Washington Times and is currently the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.