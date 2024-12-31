Patriot Act: Forerunner Of The Sunday Law. US Government Drones WATCH to SEE Who Attends Church. MOB

The Patriot Act Violated Your Constitutional Right To Unreasonable Search and Seizure protected under the 4th Amendment. This law was passed under the guise of Protecting the Homeland of America under President George Bush. The September 11 attacks of 2001, in addition to being a unique act of terrorism, constituted a media event on a scale not seen since the advent of civilian global satellite links. The September 11 attacks, commonly known as 9/11, were four coordinated Islamist terrorist suicide attacks carried out by al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001. Nineteen terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners, crashing the first two into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the third into the Pentagon (headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense) in Arlington County, Virginia. The fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania during a passenger revolt. The September 11 attacks killed 2,977 people, making it the deadliest terrorist attack in history. In response to the attacks, the United States waged the multi-decade global war on terror to eliminate hostile groups deemed terrorist organizations, as well as the foreign governments purported to support them.





Judgment of the Living Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2





Dark Day, Jan 6, & 9/11 Waymarks Of Prophecy. Judgment Of The Living Sealed & Confirmed For SDAs: https://www.youtube.com/live/fygHBtGVYLM





Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law under the leadership of Kamala Harris. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate could be legislated very soon. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The Sunday Rest Law is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.





#911

#PatriotAct

#SundayLaw

#AlQaeda

#Terrorist

#Terrorism

#Isis





darkday.us





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House