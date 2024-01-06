Create New Account
Blood Thicker Than Water?
KC-Sunbeam
78 Subscribers
54 views
Published 2 months ago

"Blood is thicker than water" means that immediate family ties are always stronger than all other relationships. But should they be, or is this a bad thing? I explain. 

Keywords
friendsfamilyrelationshipsbrothersfriendshipsaesopwhat jesus taughtsocial outcastsabandonmentrelativespreferential treatmenttoxic relationshipsblood relationsbrothers in christpersonal connectionsblood is thicker than water

