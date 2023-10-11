Message of St. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria - The war came unannounced

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The war came unannounced… as it comes to other regions unannounced
Unity and alliances are forgotten, political, economic and religious interests that were kept hidden emerge. In silence the sinister plan was carried out, from previous moments they supplied themselves with what was necessary to begin what will spread throughout the Earth little by little.
October 9, 2023 – Message of St. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria
