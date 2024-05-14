© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jonathan Turley: You have to wonder if the judge is having second thoughts? Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley and UC Berkeley Law professor John Yoo joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss their take on the latest developments in the NY v. Trump trial as Michael Cohen takes the witness stand