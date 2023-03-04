Mom Gets Sued for Asking for School Curriculum - Maoist Inquisition in Progress

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A mother followed the rules of the school, asking for the curriculum, which she had to do by a bureaucratic process, and was promptly hold in front of a mouse Inquisition of a school board, threatened with a lawsuit, and then sued for daring to question the curriculum.
