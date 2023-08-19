BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Mayflower & The American Reformation
PatchSDA
PatchSDA
100 followers
1
30 views • 08/19/2023

Join us as we continue this journey tracing our lineage, exploring the story of the Mayflower ship's voyage to America, and how the English colonization began on this land. As the Mayflower landed in Plymouth Massachusetts, no one could have imagined the impact this seemingly small event would have on world history today. America would rise out of obscurity, slowly at first, and go on to impact the world socially, economically, and religiously in a profound way.


To find out more about the Mayflower & the Birth of America visit our website to read our extended article.

https://lineagejourney.com/read/the-m...


En Español: • Mayflower y el nacimiento de EEUU | E...


www.lineagejourney.com


