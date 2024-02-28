How can this possibly be real

Mirrored Content



Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be spending millions of taxpayer dollars on “gender-inclusive demining” in Ukraine. Now what exactly is “gender-inclusive demining?” Nobody seems to know. But, Trudeau has somehow managed to inject gender ideology into the Ukraine war.



Deploy the transgender deminers!



Canada’s latest announcement is on top of the $13 billion Trudeau has given to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Trudeau is spending money we don’t actually have and is expecting Canadians to accept this without telling us what Canada’s objective is.



Instead, he simply repeats the line, “Canada will be there with whatever it takes for as long as it takes.” What exactly does that mean? How has Canada benefited from providing Ukraine with billions of military aid? How long will this war continue?

