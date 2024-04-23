BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Corruption is Legal in America. Princeton Study Shows Extreme Level of Bribery & Corruption
High Hopes
High Hopes
04/23/2024

TheWarAgainstYou


April 23, 2024


Corruption is Legal in America. Princeton Study Shows Extreme Level of Bribery & Corruption

-

Politicians Do Not Give One Damn About What Voters Want. They Only Care of Voters Will Vote For Them in Their Next Election. The Truth Does Not Matter, it is an Obstacle that Must Be Overcome. What Does Matter is What the Public Thinks. Politicians Will Not Work Hard to Fight What the People Want. But they will Work Their Ass Off to Trick, Deceive or Manipulate the Public. Especially When they are Running for Reelection.

-

Posted April 16th, 2024

Represent.us

-

Does government represent us? Short Answer: No! Should states secede? Yes!

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

Mirrored From:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tu32CCA_Ig&pp=ygULVXNBIHR5cmFubnk%3D


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/backtoconstitution/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/WSCiCvTR1kwd/

