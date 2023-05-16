Moment of the Destruction of the Warehouse of the BC of the AF of Ukraine - in the Kherson region

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The moment of the destruction of the warehouse of the BC of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region
The footage was taken on the right bank. It is reported about the destruction of rockets for the Alder MLRS, for 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, shells for firing from 122 mm D-30 howitzers, mines for mortars, as well as ammunition for NATO artillery systems.