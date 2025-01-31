466) The Real American New World Order (?)

Credits to Brendon O'Connell; January 17, 2025.

93 – The Gaza Smart City Takes Shape – More On The Fraud Of The Iranian Revolution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWAnG8-ivUg

My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua