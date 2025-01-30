BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Lost Isles of Gold LIVE Series - Part 13: End Times Prophecy of the Ophir Philippines
42 views • 6 months ago

We are so glad you have joined us for this 13-week series which is now complete. Indeed, the Philippines is rising in these Last Days and we pray you will you choose to be part of that remnant. Now that you have partaken of this full series, it is your turn to share. Invite your friends and family into your home and teach them playing these videos each week and follow along with our 13-Week Small Group Study Guide to foster discussion afterwards. Yah Bless Your Efforts. For our international books, go to: OphirInstitute.com


Is the Philippines Ophir and the Garden of Eden? Prove all things for yourself.

Keywords
paradisephilippinesancient mapsgarden of eden foundlocation garden of edenmaps to the garden of edenhistoric mapsophir locationsheba locationtarshish location
