Lost Isles of Gold LIVE Series - Part 13: End Times Prophecy of the Ophir Philippines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are so glad you have joined us for this 13-week series which is now complete. Indeed, the Philippines is rising in these Last Days and we pray you will you choose to be part of that remnant. Now that you have partaken of this full series, it is your turn to share. Invite your friends and family into your home and teach them playing these videos each week and follow along with our 13-Week Small Group Study Guide to foster discussion afterwards. Yah Bless Your Efforts. For our international books, go to: OphirInstitute.com
Is the Philippines Ophir and the Garden of Eden? Prove all things for yourself.