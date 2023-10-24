Quo Vadis





Oct 24, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Messages to Gisella Cardia on Famine at the Gates





Our Lady has told us to prepare for a coming famine in some of her messages to Italian Mystic Gisella Cardia.





The following message of Our Lady to Gisella comes from September 11, 2021:





Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.





Beloved children, how many tears of mine are falling on this humanity which has given itself over to sin.





Pray for my Church which is now in the shadows of the same darkness that will descend upon you, but those who have faith should not fear.





I, your Mother, am putting each one of you in the right place.





You must fight like true soldiers: your principal weapon is prayer and the Holy Rosary, the strongest of weapons against Satan, who is now much more furious because he knows that his time is coming to an end. Beloved children, always be close to prayer: never depart from it because it will be the only thing you will have in the times that are coming.





My children, make provisions of food because famine is at the gates.





Be united as brothers and sisters and go forward with no fear at all; those who are close to the Lord cannot have their hearts shaken by all that is coming, because He will provide for your needs, whatever they may be.





Now I bless you in the name of the Holy Trinity – Father and Son and Holy Spirit. Amen.





The following Message from Our Lady to Gisella is from June 12, 2021:





My children, thank you for being here in prayer.





Children, I ask you to listen to my advice and to the voice of my Son so that you might be saved.





My prophets have written and have spoken much for the salvation of humanity, but you do not listen.





Some of my favored sons (priests) have turned away from me and from God without understanding that this will not lead to salvation, but to perdition.





Children, pray much for this world that is now covered by darkness; the light of faith is very weak and it will therefore no longer be possible to avoid God’s judgment, which will soon arrive.





My children, I lovingly ask you to make provisions because famine is coming and you could find yourselves in total desperation.





Providence will arrive from all sides: do not be afraid, trust the words of Jesus and keep them in your hearts.





Live out these messages, be faithful to the word of God and to the Gospel.





The heart of my Son is bleeding for the sins of humanity; whoever listens to my calls until the end of the times will be saved.





Remember, I love you so much; whoever is with God should not be afraid of anything.





Now I leave you with my maternal blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.





The following message of Our Lady was given to Gisella on June 19, 2021:





Beloved children, thank you for being here in prayer and for listening to my call in your hearts.





Children, I feel your hearts troubled by these times, there is so much confusion, then I would like to give you indications to recognize when my Son Jesus will come among you and to better understand: when you hear wars that will break out in many places near and far, when you will see the apostasy spread in the church, where the great theologians hide the truth by bringing the flock in sin, denying the justice of God; when the famine (scarcity of food) will be one of the many news stories that has gone unnoticed, when epidemics will spread over humanity, when earthquakes will be strong, when you will see the waters invade the cities, when you will see the signs of the sky that you have never seen; behold, these will be the ripe days in which the Son of God will return in all his glory.





Children, these are my indications, be with your heart open to God so that you can hear his voice, find comfort and understand his love that is for each of you.





Those who are faithful will not have to fear anything.





I love you and bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen.





After the apparition of Mary Most Holy, Jesus passed among us, blessing one by one.





Glory to the King of Kings.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNCevLvhGFk