Shawn Ryan | What is The Monroe Institute and The Powers of Remote Viewing?

VIGILANCE ELITE - Shawn Ryan Navy Seal/CIA Ops | What is The Monroe Institute and The Powers of Remote Viewing?





#INTELLIGENCE #SCIENCE #PODCAST





Are you acquainted with the intriguing concept of remote viewing? Exciting news awaits you in the upcoming months as we bring you an exclusive segment featuring the renowned Sean Webb discussing remote viewing. Stay tuned and prepare to delve into this captivating topic!





Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to watch the shows AD FREE, with the exception of Shawn's personal reads, before they release!!





Additionally, you will get behind the scenes footage from the Shawn Ryan Show. Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite





Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:

Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...





#PODCAST #SCIENCE #INTELLIGENCE





Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:

Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com

Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite