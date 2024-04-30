BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
428) Bart Sibrel gives you some biblical clues about Man's Enemy
84 views • 12 months ago

Source — Health Ranger Repor channel; April 30, 2024.

NASA fakery and fraud EXPOSED by researcher Bart Sibrel: https://www.brighteon.com/e91311ec-a9a9-4f2d-8290-15bdf2e0b75b


Bart Sibrel website: https://sibrel.com/


Watch too:

Sabrina Wallace 1 — Insights and what I think is going on: https://www.brighteon.com/73ee507f-b96f-40fa-96b5-0f09188f36bf

Sabrina Wallace 2 — The Neutrino Weapon is real: https://www.brighteon.com/0ef06231-2704-4b92-a0d5-acbd8882f250

Sabrina Wallace 3 — Where are the hybrids? https://www.brighteon.com/5af0ed48-2d0e-4ae7-9f4e-5f82e0b5ddc0

Sabrina Wallace 4 — The Pit, Vampires, Hybrids and Portals: https://www.brighteon.com/e8601b56-306a-4e7f-90f3-ed9794d52250


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

angeltechnologydemonicnephilimfallenluciferfakerybloodline
