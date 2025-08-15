Alaska summit could be “first of many steps” toward a Russia-US “grand reset” - Judge Andrew Napolitano, clip 2

ADDING: Putin's plane is landing now. Over 380,000 people on Flightradar24 tracked Putin’s plane landing in Alaska.

Alaska summit could be “first of many steps” toward a Russia-US “grand reset” - Judge Andrew Napolitano

The Putin-Trump meeting could restart “commercial, political, diplomatic, cultural integration” between the two nations, the veteran journalist and Judging Freedom podcast host told Sputnik.

“That’s not going to happen today, and it may have to involve other countries like China, Brazil and India, maybe even Iran, but the grand reset between Russia and the United States, I believe, is a personal goal of President Putin and an aspiration of Donald Trump,” Napolitano said.



