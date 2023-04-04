Infantryman to scientist: using service experience & benefits to grow professionally| Ep. 11

Nathaniel Kelly is a Public Health Professional in Occupational and Environmental Health and Safety. On January 3rd, 2023, he was appointed the Ottawa County, MI Administrative Health Officer, pending state approval. As a veteran who continues to uphold his oath, his knowledge and experience aided in helping many Americans during the past three years. Nate presented as a panelist at the AFIH multidisciplinary summit in August 2022. This event led to media attacks and false accusations that attempted to sway the public's views on proper controls and pandemic response.Local and national media have contacted Nate, but he has declined comments and interviews until now! During the pandemic, we saw a shortage of ethical health professionals standing tall in conveying suppressed information due to politizing science. Nate hopes to inspire others not to allow false ad hominem narratives to dissuade reaching their professional growth. He shares details of his professional journey and how he landed this (pending) opportunity utilizing his military adaptability and leadership experience.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!

Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghanShow more





Nate Kelly's recommended links:

Nasal lavage:

The Effect of Povidone-Iodine Nasal Spray on Nasopharyngeal SARS-CoV-2 Viral Load: A Randomized Control Trial - PubMed (nih.gov)

Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Oro-Nasal Spray: An Effective Shield for COVID-19 Protection for Health Care Worker (HCW), for all - PMC (nih.gov)

Nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal rinses with neutral electrolyzed water prevents COVID-19 in front-line health professionals: A randomized, open-label, controlled trial in a general hospital in Mexico City - PMC (nih.gov)

Masks and social distancing:

https://rumble.com/v1xr0i0-stephen-petty-aflih-summit-2022.html

School Closures Hearing Wrap Up: Preparing Our Education System to Address a Future Pandemic Starts with Holding Ourselves and Our Agencies Accountable - United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability





Join us for our inaugural national conference this year at the Boise Centre (East Building) in Boise, ID, Friday, June 2 - Saturday, June 3, 2023! This will be a two-day conference with a full lineup of excellent speakers each day from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., vendor booths, and a free screening of Steve Deace's movie "Nefarious" on Friday evening. Separately ticketed events include a book signing luncheon on Friday afternoon and a VIP fundraiser dinner on Saturday evening. Visit www.wethepatriotsusa.org for speaker and ticket information.





Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW

iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries

Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan

Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV

Sign the petition; Health Status should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html





Show less

CSID: bf84c4e175072b1b









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co