Zelensky Official Exposing Hollywood Adrenochrome Ring Assassinated in Public
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
956 views • 6 months ago

A courageous whistleblower in Ukraine - on the verge of exposing a vast child trafficking and adrenochrome network tied to elite politicians and Hollywood celebrities - has been assassinated in a brutal car bomb attack.

Just days before he was set to testify against President Zelensky and the Kiev regime, his voice was silenced. But the truth doesn’t die so easily.

Who wanted him silenced? What explosive secrets was he about to expose? And just how far does this conspiracy reach? All signs point straight to the highest levels of power - from Washington, D.C., to the heart of Hollywood. Stay with us as we expose the shocking truths the media is desperate to bury.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
trumpukraineadrenochromepedophile ringkievelite pedophiliazelenskymel gibson
