"Increase Our Faith" - The Hidden Treasure of Luke 17:5-19 P2: Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
22 views • 5 months ago

This video features a study on TheOpenScroll.com that is Part 2 of our "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear" series.


In the gospel of Luke there is a passage in the 17th chapter that complements the lessons of chapter 8. I previously introduced what I like to refer to as the Hear-Do cycle, the operative principle of the trending ways of the increasing or decreasing of our ability to hear. This can be equated to faith. There are some truths involved that are rather hidden and that are really quite profound. Most Christians believe that having "more faith" is the key to a more powerful life. The apostles did too, but Jesus challenged that, giving those who would have a hearing ear more insight into this essential of life!


Resources Referenced in this video:


"Increase Our Faith" - The Hidden Treasure of Luke 17:5-19 P2: Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear

https://theopenscroll.com/keyIncreaseFaith.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/audio/TOS_KeysToHearingEar2.mp3

https://theopenscroll.com/structures/luke_17.5_19.htm


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TOS_P2Keys_IncreaseOurFaith.mp4


Find video series playlist here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hn_HMGiEbs&list=PLVubyZfBkpi0gtrS9uGjSz3h6qkPIZsNV&index=2


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

biblefaithluke
