EPOCH TV | Cancer Surgeon: “Ivermectin Is SAFER Than a Sugar Pill”
301 views • 12 months ago

Cancer Surgeon: “Ivermectin Is SAFER Than a Sugar Pill” “You’d have to take a lot to make yourself sick.” Dr. Kathleen Ruddy has also observed multiple late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking ivermectin. Ivermectin is also:


• A Nobel Prize-winning discovery (2015)

• Recognized, 2nd to penicillin, for having the greatest impact on human health

• Credited for bringing river blindness to the brink of elimination

• used globally in HUMANS, with over 3.7 billion doses administered.


Full Interview:


The Surprising Potential of Ivermectin Against Cancer: Dr. Kathleen Ruddy


https://bit.ly/Ivermectin-Miracle

ivermectinjan jekielekamerican thought leadersepoch tv
