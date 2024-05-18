EPOCH TV | Cancer Surgeon: “Ivermectin Is SAFER Than a Sugar Pill”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cancer Surgeon: “Ivermectin Is SAFER Than a Sugar Pill” “You’d have to take a lot to make yourself sick.” Dr. Kathleen Ruddy has also observed multiple late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking ivermectin. Ivermectin is also:
• A Nobel Prize-winning discovery (2015)
• Recognized, 2nd to penicillin, for having the greatest impact on human health
• Credited for bringing river blindness to the brink of elimination
• used globally in HUMANS, with over 3.7 billion doses administered.
Full Interview:
The Surprising Potential of Ivermectin Against Cancer: Dr. Kathleen Ruddy